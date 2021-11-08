Long lines form as the United States reopens its borders after a 20-month closure.

Long lineups developed at border checkpoints on Monday as the US reopened to foreign travelers who had been vaccinated against Covid-19, lifting a 20-month ban that had split families, slowed tourism, and strained diplomatic relations.

Cars, motor homes, and masked pedestrians congested entrance points before sunrise from the Rainbow Bridge at the US-Canada border to the Tijuana crossing in San Ysidro, California, as they sought anxiously awaited reunions with family and friends.

Passengers waited in line for hours to board planes heading for American cities at European airports, while those entering the nation by land — some seen lugging suitcases and pulling bag-filled strollers under the watchful eyes of border patrol authorities — faced hours-long waits.

The ban, which was enacted by then-President Donald Trump in early 2020 and upheld by his successor Joe Biden, had come to symbolize the pandemic’s convulsions.

In February of 2020, Trump temporarily blocked US borders to Chinese visitors.

In an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus, he extended the ban to vast swaths of the world a month later, including the European Union, the United Kingdom, India, and Brazil.

Overland travellers from Mexico and Canada were also barred from entering the country.

Hans Wolf was obviously moved as he queued at the Frankfurt airport check-in counter, destined for Houston to see his son, whom he hadn’t seen in two years.

“We scheduled the first tickets in March and have rebooked 28 times since then, spending so much money in the meantime that this travel must now be lucrative,” he explained.

To commemorate the anniversary, two planes from competitors British Airways and Virgin Atlantic took off at the same time from opposing runways at London Heathrow Airport bound for New York.

Airlines have expanded the number of transatlantic flights and aim to deploy larger planes to meet rising demand.

Many cities along the US-Mexico border have struggled economically as a result of anti-Covid trade regulations.

Currency exchange centers in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, were low on dollars due to widespread expectation of the reopening.

The administration of Ciudad Juarez has put in place a special traffic-directing system, including portable toilets on the three bridges that pass into the United States, “since waiting times of up to four hours are expected,” according to Cesar Alberto Tapia, the city’s director of road safety.

Seniors in Canada’s northern neighbor will be permitted to resume their annual vacations to Florida to escape the harsh winters there.

Passengers cars and motor homes lined up well before morning.