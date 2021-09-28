Long-forgotten John: An Unheard Lennon Tape Is For Sale In Denmark

On Tuesday in Copenhagen, a 1970 tape of John Lennon singing a previously unheard song called “Radio Peace” and expressing discontent with his Beatles image to a group of Danish schoolboys goes up for auction.

The 33-minute recording was recorded on January 5, 1970, while the former Beatle and his wife Yoko Ono were spending the winter in a rural area of Jutland in western Denmark.

Four excited youngsters braved a snowstorm in the hopes of interviewing their idol for their high school newspaper back then.

They were able to seal the deal on the interview. The couple’s peace movement, the Beatles, Lennon’s hair, and his dissatisfaction with his image as a member of the “Fab Four” were all discussed.

As the Vietnam War raged, Lennon and Ono were known for holding sit-ins and performing peace songs.

“When we entered the living room, we saw John and Yoko on the sofa, and it was incredible. One of the tape’s owners, Karsten Hojen, told AFP, “We sat down with them and were fairly close to each other.”

“I was sitting next to Yoko Ono, and John Lennon was sitting next to Yoko Ono, and we talked, and we had a fantastic time,” Hojen, now 68, recalled.

In December 1969, John Lennon and his wife arrived in Denmark to discuss the future of Yoko Ono’s five-year-old daughter Kyoko, who was living with her father in northern Jutland.

By that time, the Beatles had completed their final album, Abbey Road, and had broken up, albeit unofficially.

Despite the fact that Lennon and Ono spent their first week in Denmark in secret, the press learned of their visit, and the singer held a press conference on the opening day of the school year.

A few months before the Beatles officially separated, Hojen and his buddies persuaded the principal to allow them skip class to talk peace and music with the singer.

Hojen and his friends said they chose to get rid of the audio cassette because they couldn’t bear the thought of sharing it with their many children.

The cultural expert stated, “We’d be thrilled if a museum was interested, or why not Yoko Ono herself?”

The quality of the recording is acceptable.

Alexa Bruun Rasmussen, director of branding at Bruun Rasmussen Auction House, which is conducting the sale, said, “You have to sit back and take some time to listen to it and hope for the best.”

She explained, “They literally play ‘Give Peace a Chance,’ but with different wording.”

The album also contains the previously unheard song "Radio Peace."