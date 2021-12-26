Long-distance road trips for Afghan women without male escort are prohibited, according to the Taliban.

Women seeking long-distance travel should not be provided road transport unless they are accompanied by a close male relative, according to Taliban officials in Afghanistan.

The Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice’s instruction was met with outrage by civil rights advocates, who demanded that vehicle owners reject rides to women who do not wear headscarves.

Following the Taliban’s assumption of power on August 15, many women in public-sector jobs were barred from returning to work, and girls were largely cut off from state secondary education.

It also comes as hardline Islamists try to create a moderate image abroad in order to re-establish aid that was discontinued when the last government crumbled during the final phases of a US military withdrawal.

“Women who travel more than 45 miles (72 kilometers)