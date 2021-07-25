London Secrets Will Be Revealed In A Historic Vatican Fraud Trial

A once-powerful Catholic cardinal and nine others are on trial at the Vatican this week in connection with an alleged embezzlement case in which charity funds were allegedly utilized in a disastrous London property deal.

Former cardinal Angelo Becciu, who served as Pope Francis’ equivalent of a papal chief of staff before being removed last year, has been accused with theft and abuse of office.

It is the first time a cardinal has been charged by Vatican authorities, and Becciu, 73, will be the focus of a months-long trial.

If proven guilty, the defendants could face jail time or hefty penalties.

The suspected graft will have infuriated Francis, 84, who has declared an all-out war on corruption and tightened monitoring of the Vatican’s finances, which have been plagued by controversy for decades.

The hearing on Tuesday is expected to be entirely technical, and the trial, which is taking place in a makeshift courtroom in the Vatican Museums, could be postponed until after the summer vacation.

It was unclear whether Becciu would be present without his red biretta.

It comes after a two-year investigation into how the Vatican’s central administration’s Secretariat of State managed its huge asset portfolio, and in particular, who knew what about a disastrous 350-million-euro ($415 million) London investment.

The 17,000-square-meter structure – a former Harrods warehouse in Chelsea destined for renovation into luxury apartments – was purchased by two London-based Italian businessmen.

Embezzlement, fraud, and money laundering are charges against Gianluigi Torzi and Raffaele Mincione.

Before the trial, the Holy See stated that the building’s purchase at an inflated price resulted in “significant losses for the Vatican” and “delved into resources earmarked for the Holy Father’s personal charitable work.”

The first phase of the purchase took place while Becciu was the Secretary of State’s No. 2 and in control of the budget.

The Secretariat of State borrowed almost $200 million from Credit Suisse between 2013 and 2014 to invest in Mincione’s Luxembourg fund. The other half was spent on a portion of the London property.

The rest was set aside for stock market investments, but Mincione put it towards high-risk activities. In 2018, the Holy See attempted to withdraw since it had no control over where the money went.

Torzi was brought in with the intention of brokering the balance of the building’s acquisition and severing relations with Mincione, but he allegedly joined forces with him instead.

He arranged for Mincione to receive?40 million (48 million euros; $55) from the Holy See. Brief News from Washington Newsday.