London Gardens Transform into Spa Retreats with Saunas, Ice Baths, and Outdoor Showers

London’s backyard gardens are undergoing a wellness revolution, with an increasing number of homeowners turning their outdoor spaces into personal retreats. The trend, known as the “spa-den,” is rapidly gaining traction, with saunas, outdoor showers, and ice baths becoming popular fixtures. The movement is part of a broader shift towards prioritizing health and wellness in home design, particularly since the pandemic has driven people to focus more on their well-being and home environments.

Urban Wellness Takes Root

At the forefront of this trend is the rise of the garden sauna, a feature traditionally associated with Scandinavian countries. Chris Selman, co-founder of Out of the Valley, a bespoke sauna company, has noticed a dramatic increase in demand for these private saunas in urban areas, particularly London. “Inquiries from urban clients have quadrupled,” says Selman, reflecting a growing awareness of the health benefits saunas offer, such as stress relief, detoxification, and improved cardiovascular health. His company recently introduced the Tyto, a compact, city-friendly sauna, designed for smaller gardens like those found in Notting Hill.

The popularity of outdoor ice baths is also on the rise, with celebrities like Holly Willoughby, Jodie Kidd, and Professor Green leading the way. Danyl Bosomworth, founder of Brass Monkey, a company specializing in ice baths, has seen his sales double in the past year. He believes this resurgence is not a passing fad but a modern revival of ancient wellness practices dating back to Greek and Roman bathhouses. “It’s a chance to have a spa experience in your own home, which is incredibly luxurious,” he adds.

Alongside these wellness features, outdoor showers and baths are becoming increasingly common. For many homeowners, these outdoor amenities offer a more elegant alternative to traditional hot tubs. Designer Will Wareing recently installed a copper shower in his south London garden, transforming an otherwise overlooked space into an open-air retreat. “It feels like heaven showering outside,” he says, describing the connection to nature he experiences as he showers under the sky. London-based influencer Sara Mungeam also added a shower to her garden, noting that it has become a favorite feature after her husband returns from runs.

The “Fifth Room” Trend

Incorporating wellness elements like saunas and plunge pools into gardens has also gained momentum as part of the broader “fifth room” trend, where gardens are viewed as an extension of the living space. Garden designer Jo Thompson has seen more clients requesting spa features, noting the importance of integrating them into the landscape. “We’re asked to include saunas and plunge pools in a way that makes them feel like part of the garden, not just added on,” she says. In one recent Hampstead project, she designed a “secret oasis” with a sauna and pool, hidden behind lush greenery to create a tranquil escape.

While not all Londoners can afford lavish garden spas, some have found creative ways to bring spa-like features into smaller spaces. Mungeam suggests using zoning techniques to create secluded areas within the garden, incorporating elements like water features and fragrant plants to promote relaxation. “Being surrounded by plants makes it feel zen-like—even in the middle of a city,” she explains.

The growing demand for garden spas, including saunas, outdoor showers, and ice baths, is not just about luxury; it’s about prioritizing wellness and making self-care accessible within the home. As the trend continues to expand, it’s clear that Londoners are embracing the healing power of their gardens, turning them into personal sanctuaries of health and relaxation.