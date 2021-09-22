LocalTrade CEO says, ‘DeFi mass adoption can only happen if platforms make things easier for users.’

The traditional banking system’s legacy processes have shown to be obsolete and incapable of adapting to modern consumer needs. DeFi pioneers, such as LocalTrade, have envisioned a revolution in the financial system where all services are offered low-cost, fairly, and securely without any middlemen, based on the bitcoin principles of P2P partnerships and a secure underlying blockchain technology.

Decentralized Finance, or DeFi, aims to create a completely decentralized financial system. Transactions will be made through peer-to-peer relationships between users in this scenario, rather than through banks or a central authority. This means that consumers can utilize decentralized, blockchain-powered applications to access traditional financial services such as loans and trading that are provided by other users or companies.

From the perspective of the user, this is a natural progression of a financial system hampered by legacy technology, methods, and major participants that haven’t been able to change to their changing needs.

“The need for an open, transparent, and secure system has become increasingly clear, with centralized entities and banks continuing to fail communities seeking trustworthy financial freedom,” Peter Wall, CEO of global crypto mining business Argo Blockchain, told Forbes. Decentralized finance, in theory, may provide greater transparency and security by eliminating many of the present obsolete systems, resulting in a genuinely decentralized and democratized financial ecosystem.”

DeFi is an umbrella phrase that refers to a collection of interconnected technologies, ideas, and platforms that allow users to operate independently. DeFi platforms establish the essential technology and services for their users to utilize, similar to how Uber enables self-employed drivers to communicate with their passengers.

LocalTrade is an excellent illustration of how a DeFi platform operates. LocalTrade is a well-known website for exchanging cryptocurrencies for other cryptocurrencies or fiat currency. Their history is intertwined with that of cryptocurrency, as they have evolved with it and attempted to stay ahead of the curve. They began as a cryptocurrency exchange, but they have slowly increased their attempts to become a major player in the rapidly growing DeFi industry.

That is why they are constructing a whole financial ecosystem in which they will provide a variety of services. They're working hard to enhance their initial exchange services to become a DEX (Decentralized Exchange), which would dramatically increase the amount of trade pairs available and help the space grow. They've also introduced a decentralized multi-currency wallet, which they've done.