Locals call the cruise ships clogging Italy’s coast a “eyesore.” Here’s why.

As a result of the pandemic’s lack of demand for passengers, as many as 100 cruise ships are anchored off the coast of Italy, forcing residents to refer to the unattractive sight as a “eyesore.”

The cruise ships have been temporarily docked off the shore for the past year and a half, as the cruise industry came to a halt in March 2020, when cruise companies suspended operations to prevent the virus from spreading.

Thousands of cases of COVID-19 were reported onboard cruise ships during the peak of the pandemic, making them superspreaders. Cruise lines are starting to sail again, albeit at a reduced capacity, with some ships remaining parked at sea until passenger demand increases up.

According to a Fortune report, Italian residents are dissatisfied with the ships’ blockage of their coastal vistas, as well as their unpleasant noises and potential environmental damage on the region. According to Fortune, the ships have their engines running, lights on, and small teams onboard to guarantee that they are in good operating order and ready to serve when needed.

According to Fortune, there are roughly 100 huge cruise ships docked off the Italian coast, according to Legambiente Liguria. MSC Cruises and Costa Cruises ships are anchored near Civitavecchia, Rome’s port, as well as Venice, Palermo, and Syracuse, according to Fortune.

Tania Calenda, a local art curator from La Spezia, told Fortune, “They’re an eyesore.” These enormous ships have ruined our picturesque coastline. For the past year and a half, they’ve been a part of our perspective. Everyone is sick of them being there.”

“It will take years for the sector to recover to former levels,” Gianfranco Lorenzo, head of research at the Center for Touristic Studies in Florence, told Fortune, citing industry estimates that only one out of every five commercial cruise ships is now in use.

According to the news outlet, Legambiente Liguria’s vice president Stefano Sarti is considering filing a case with the Italian government to restrict cruise lines from mooring their ships near Italy’s most scenic locations.

“I understand that ships must be anchored somewhere,” Sarti added, “but there must be a balance between ship operators’ interests and the environmental health of some sensitive sections of the country.” “Turning picturesque ports into parking lots for grotesquely big cruise ships cannot be the solution.”