Live the Cruise Life: This Luxury Ship Can Be Your Permanent Home For $350,000.

Cruise passengers who don’t want their vacations to end can now buy condo-style apartments on the MV Narrative ship, which are being sold by Storylines.

The ship, which is now under construction, will be 741 feet long with a gross tonnage of 55,000 tons and 450 crew members. Storyline is taking reservations for condo owners to sail around the world for 3.5 years.

The MV Narrative will dock in a number of major global ports for three to five days, and a “condo” on board the ship starts at $350,000 for 237 square feet of space. Balcony cabins start at $500,000 and have 337 square feet of living space inside and out.

The two- and three-bedroom units at Storyline range in size from 909 to 1,417 square feet and start at $2,455,000. A two-story penthouse with 1,529 square feet is also available for $8 million on the ship.

Every room is fully furnished and decorated.

Storyline is looking for passengers to lease their apartment space for 12 to 60 years, providing for resale or rental money over the lease duration.

All meals, wine, beer, select spirits, gratuities, high-speed wi-fi, laundry pickup, wash and fold services, onboard activities and entertainment, physician visits, yoga and fitness classes, and gym facilities are included in the monthly maintenance fee on the MV Narrative, which starts at $2,365 per person, per month.

“You’ve got all the regular stuff you expect to find on a ship of this size, but we’ve done a very huge twist on all of this to suit this long-term live-aboard lifestyle,” Alister Punton, Storylines co-CEO and founder, said in a YouTube video on the ship experience.

“There are 45 resident lounges, workspaces, libraries, and kitchens throughout the ship so you can cook food for your friends and family,” he added. “There are also 20-plus eating locations throughout the ship, catering to all types of cuisines and changing regularly depending on where the ship is,” he added.

A movie theater, library with over 10,000 volumes, microbrewery, 20 bar and eating concepts, three pools, 17 decks, hydroponic garden farm, spa and fitness center, juice bar, salon, and top marina area with kayaks, scuba gear, and sailboats are all available on the MV Narrative.