Listeria Risk Forces Walmart, Albertsons, ALDI, and Other Retailers To Recall Fresh Express Salads In 2021.

Fresh Express has issued a recall for a large number of salad products sold at Walmart, Albertsons, ALDI, BJ’s, Giant Eagle, and Safeway stores because they could be contaminated with Listeria.

Fresh Express’ salad products were identified during random testing by the Michigan Department of Agriculture on a 9-ounce package of Fresh Express Sweet Hearts salad mix with a use-by date of Dec. 8 at the plant.

According to the recall notification, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has received 10 reports of Listeria illnesses discovered in a random sample from 2016 to the present.

Fresh Express quickly paused all production at the plant and launched a sanitary investigation after the contamination was discovered. All shops who received the recalled items were told to take them off the shelves immediately, and all shipments were halted.

The recalled salad items were sold in Connecticut, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Wisconsin, as well as Ontario and Manitoba in Canada.

All use-by dates of fresh salad items with product codes Z324 through Z350, which are found on the front of the packages below the use-by date, are included in the recall.

The whole list of recalled items can be found here. The recall does not affect any other Fresh Express goods, according to the business.

Consumers who have these recalled products in their refrigerators should not eat them and should throw them away.

Call the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center at 1-800-242-5472 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET to get a refund. Fresh Express stated that refunds can also be provided at the point of purchase.

In young children, frail and elderly adults, and those with compromised immune systems, Listeria can cause serious, and in some cases deadly illnesses. High temperature, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal discomfort, and diarrhea are all possible symptoms.

Infection with Listeria can lead to miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

Consumers with signs of Listeria infections should get treatment from their healthcare professional.