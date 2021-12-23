Listeria contamination prompts a recall at Kroger, Walmart, ALDI, and other retailers in 2021.

Dole Fresh Vegetables has announced a recall for a variety of packaged salads owing to Listeria concerns, just two days after Fresh Express issued a recall for various salad products due to Listeria concerns.

All Dole-branded and private-label packaged salads processed in Dole’s processing plants in Bessemer City, North Carolina, and Yuma, Arizona, are affected by the recall. Dole has halted all activities at both locations and is cleaning and sanitizing the facilities extensively.

The affected salads have a product lot code in the upper right-hand corner of the package that starts with either the letter “N” or “Y.” They likewise have a use-by date of November 30, 2021 to January 8, 2022.

In the states of Alabama, Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Carolina, North Dakota, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin, the recalled salads were sold at Walmart, Kroger, and ALDI, among others.

A complete list of recalled salad products can be seen here.

Consumers should look for the recalled salads in their refrigerators. They should not be eaten and should be thrown away as soon as possible.

Questions concerning the recall can be directed to the Dole Consumer Response Center, which is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. PST Monday through Friday.

Listeria was discovered during random sampling in a single package of Dole-branded Garden Salad produced at its Bessemer City facility by the state of Georgia, and a single package of shredded iceberg lettuce produced at its Yuma plant by the state of Michigan, prompting Dole to recall the salads out of a “abundance of caution.”

The recall excludes products from Dole’s Springfield, Ohio, and Soledad, California factories, including ready-to-eat salads, fresh fruit, and field-packed fresh vegetables.

In young children, fragile and elderly individuals, and those with compromised immune systems, Listeria can cause serious and deadly infections. High temperature, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal discomfort, and diarrhea are among symptoms of Listeria infections. Miscarriages and stillbirths can occur in pregnant women.

Individuals who exhibit symptoms of Listeria infections should seek medical attention as soon as possible.