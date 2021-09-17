Listeria concerns have prompted a recall of bagged kale from Kroger.

Kroger has voluntarily recalled its bagged kale products due to the possibility of listeria monocytogenes contamination. Some people may be at risk of contracting a “serious and sometimes fatal” infection as a result of them.

Baker Farms’ 16-ounce bags of Kroger kale are being recalled, according to a business notification placed on the US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) website on Thursday. It has already yanked all of the tainted fruit from its shelves.

According to the firm, “the items were distributed by Kroger supermarket shops in the Columbus, Nashville, and Atlanta Divisions, servicing Columbus and Toledo, Ohio; Knoxville, Tennessee; eastern West Virginia; and the states of Georgia, Alabama, and South Carolina.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people can get listeriosis if they eat foods infected with listeria monocytogenes. While individuals who are “healthy” will only have short-term symptoms like diarrhea, a high temperature, and a terrible headache, it can become serious and even fatal in some populations.

This includes the elderly, small children, the fragile, people with weaker immune systems, and pregnant women. Even if the mother has a “moderate” case of listeriosis, the germs can pass to the baby through the placenta, causing a “severe” case of listeriosis in the fetus. It has even been linked to miscarriages and stillbirths, according to the CDC.

Pregnant women, babies, elderly adults, and persons with compromised immune systems are the most vulnerable to the sickness, according to the CDC. “Listeria illness affects just a small percentage of people in other groups.”

In the United States, around 1,600 people are sick with listeriosis each year, with 260 of them dying. The business has “not received any reports of illness related to the eating of this bagged kale product” in the case of the current recall.

Those who have already purchased the recalled goods should either discard it or return it to the store where they were acquired for a full refund.

The UPC code for the implicated products is 11110-18170, and the “best by date” is 09-18-2021. On the FDA website, you may see photos of the products.

The company expressed its regret for the inconvenience.

“We are concerned about your safety.”