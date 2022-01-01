List Of Major Chains That Will Be Open On New Year’s Day 2022.

You may be dismayed to learn that some eateries are closed on New Year’s Day if you are seeking for meals to help you recover from your New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Several restaurants will be closed for the holiday, but don’t worry; a number of prominent brands will be open on New Year’s Day, albeit with shortened hours, to provide you a hot and delicious dinner.

National chains like Denny’s and Waffle House are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, so you’ll never be hungry no matter what time of day it is. Other restaurants have adjusted their hours to accommodate hungry clients, depending on the franchise owner.