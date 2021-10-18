LinkedIn’s 3rd-largest audience in China has been shut off, according to an infographic.

Microsoft’s LinkedIn has deliberately sacrificed its third largest audience by shutting down its operations in China due to worries about increased restrictions. Microsoft has stated that its career-focused social networking site will be replaced in the country with a job app with no social aspects, citing a “difficult operating environment.”

Mohak Shroff, senior vice-president of engineering, commented on the decision in a blog post, saying of his company’s 2014 foray into the Chinese market: “We knew that operating a Chinese-language version of LinkedIn would need adherence to Chinese government Internet platform rules. We took this approach in order to create value for our members in China and around the world, while fully supporting freedom of expression.” However, Beijing’s crackdown on tech companies has put LinkedIn in an unsustainable operating condition.

“While we’ve had some success in assisting Chinese members find jobs and economic opportunities, we haven’t had as much luck with the broader social components of sharing and staying informed. In China, we’re also dealing with a far more difficult operating environment and stricter compliance requirements.”