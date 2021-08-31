Lidocaine Topical Solution has been recalled due to its “super potency.”

This means that if you utilize the product, you can end up with a higher dose of lidocaine than you expected.

According to the company’s notification on the FDA’s website, the problem was discovered when testing revealed a “out of specification (OOS) result.” Lidocaine topical ointment or jelly is frequently used to various parts of the body to give numbness after procedures or to relieve pain or itching.

Teligent Pharma’s Lidocaine HCl Topical Solution (4%) is used as a topical anesthetic for “accessible mucous membranes of the oral and nasal cavities, as well as proximal parts of the digestive tract.” Extreme potency, on the other hand, can be harmful to one’s health, especially in adults, the elderly, and children who are underweight.

According to the business, “an increased lidocaine dose could result in the development of local anesthetic systemic toxicity depending on the duration of the treatment and the specific patient.” “Local anesthetic systemic toxicity can produce central nervous system excitement and/or depression, as well as more serious signs of cardiovascular toxicity such as bradycardia, hypotension, and even cardiovascular collapse. If local anesthetic systemic toxicity is not detected and treated early, severe morbidity and even death can result.”

Local anesthetic systemic toxicity occurs in about 1 out of every 1,000 peripheral nerve blocks, according to the Anesthesia Patient Safety Foundation (APSF). However, it’s likely that the rates are higher because of underreporting or misdiagnoses.

Despite the fact that no adverse events have been reported in connection with the recalled products, those who have already purchased them should return them to the retailer where they were obtained.

The label for the recalled product reads, “Lidocaine Hydrochloride Topical Solution USP 4 percent (40 mg/mL),” with the lot number 14218 and an expiration date of 09/2022. The NDC# 52565-009-50 is printed on the label of 50 mL glass bottles with screw caps.

The items were sold in wholesale and retail stores in the United States and Canada.

“Consumers should consult their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any difficulties while consuming or using this medicinal product,” the business cautioned.