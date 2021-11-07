Libya’s Foreign Minister has been suspended only days before an international conference.

Libya’s presidential council removed Foreign Minister Najla al-Mangoush from her post on Saturday, just days before an international summit aimed at restoring the country’s stability.

According to spokeswoman Najla Weheba of the Libya Panorama television program, the council has begun an investigation into alleged “administrative infractions” by Mangoush.

The council accused her of making foreign policy choices without consulting it, according to the El-Marsad news website, which is allied to eastern-based strongman Khalifa Haftar.

The council’s vice chairman, Abdullah Allafi, would lead a commission of inquiry, which would submit its findings within 14 days, according to a decree.

Tripoli’s political squabbles come amid a renewed international drive for new presidential and parliamentary elections to help stabilize the war-torn North African country.

On November 12, US Vice President Kamala Harris will attend a summit in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron and other world leaders.

Emadeddin Badi, a Libya expert, related the foreign minister’s suspension to comments she made regarding the 1988 Lockerbie bombing in a recent BBC interview, as well as political concerns in Libya.

Libya has been battling to get past the violence that has ravaged the oil-rich country since a NATO-backed rebellion deposed and killed tyrant Moamer Kadhafi in 2011, with political squabbling over the date of the dual polls the most recent stumbling block.

Last year, a ceasefire between eastern and western forces resulted in the formation of a fragile unity government in March, which was given the task of leading the country to elections.

Elections on the same day were part of an agreed-upon plan.

Foreign powers have pushed hard for the elections to take place on December 24, as planned, after the date was agreed upon at UN-led discussions last year.

The UN Support Mission in Libya, or UNSMIL, feels that a second vote will improve the polls’ “credibility” and “acceptance of the election results.”

“To maintain the integrity of the electoral process, the idea of simultaneous presidential and legislative elections on December 24, 2021 must be respected,” UNSMIL stated in a statement late last month.

However, there are significant differences between the government in the west, led by Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah, and the parliament in the east, led by Aguila Saleh.

“Behind the scenes, there are increasingly overt conflicts between political players… that are catalyzed by the looming electoral deadline of December 24th,” said Badi, a Geneva-based analyst.

