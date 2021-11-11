Libya’s 300 pro-Haftar mercenaries are leaving the country.

On the request of France, which will host a conference on Libya, Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar’s forces declared Thursday that 300 foreign mercenaries fighting on their side will leave the country.

The declaration comes on the eve of an international summit in Paris aimed at ensuring Libya keeps to its ambitions to hold elections in December in order to restore calm in the North African country.

According to the UN, there are 20,000 mercenaries and foreign soldiers in Libya, including those from the Russian private security group Wagner, as well as Chad, Sudan, and Syria.

The United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Russia, and France backed Haftar, who has been accused by detractors of attempting to install a military dictatorship in Libya, while Turkey supplied military support to the internationally supported Tripoli administration.

Representatives of Haftar’s east-based troops announced in a statement that a “first group of 300 mercenaries and foreign soldiers” will be deported “at the request of France.”

The decision was made by Haftar’s self-styled Libyan National Army’s military command, and the evacuation of foreign troops will be coordinated with the UN mission in Libya and the fighters’ home countries, according to the statement.

The fighters’ nationality was not specified.

Pro-Haftar delegates to the so-called 5+5 military commission, which is made up of rival camps in Libya’s conflict, issued the statement, which AFP acquired a copy of.

The commission is in charge of enforcing a ceasefire between the rival eastern and western camps that was mediated by the UN in October of last year.

All sides in Libya, including third states, foreign fighters, and mercenaries, have breached international humanitarian law… and some have also perpetrated war crimes, according to a UN assessment released in October.

Libya has been fighting to get past the violence that has engulfed the oil-rich country since tyrant Moamer Kadhafi was deposed and killed in a NATO-backed rebellion in 2011.

The truce in October 2020 brought an end to a year-long struggle initiated by Haftar’s attempt to seize Tripoli’s capital.

It also resulted in the formation of a shaky unity government in March, which was given the task of leading the country to elections.

The holding of presidential and legislative elections in December was part of an agreed-upon timeline approved by the United Nations.

Libya launched voter registration on Monday, with the presidential election set for December and legislature elections set for January.

Haftar’s group announced in a statement on Thursday that the withdrawal of. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.