Libya postpones a long-awaited election that is seen as crucial to peace.

Authorities in charge of managing war-torn areas The first presidential election in Libya has stated that holding it on Friday as planned is “impossible,” and has urged a month-long postponement.

The vote was meant to be a fresh start for the oil-rich North African country, a year after a landmark ceasefire and more than a decade after tyrant Moamer Kadhafi was deposed and murdered in a 2011 rebellion.

However, rumors of a postponement have been circulating for weeks. There were heated debates regarding the legality of the vote, the winner’s powers, and the candidacies of various polarizing characters.

“After reviewing the technical, judicial, and security reports, we tell you of the impossibility of holding the elections on the date of December 24, 2021,” the chairman of the parliamentary committee supervising the vote wrote to the assembly’s speaker on Wednesday.

It did not propose a date other than Friday, which was scheduled during UN-led peace talks in Tunis last year.

The election, which was supposed to coincide with legislative elections, was part of a UN-led peace process, but UN special envoy Jan Kubis resigned two weeks before the vote.

Kadhafi’s son Seif al-Islam, who is accused of war crimes by the International Criminal Court, and eastern military head Khalifa Haftar, who led a failed attack on Tripoli, were among the contentious possibilities.

Interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah’s nomination also aroused debate, given he had previously stated that he would not run in his first leadership attempt.

“One of these three candidates has a problem with every single faction in Libya,” said Claudia Gazzini, a Libya researcher at the International Crisis Group think tank.

“They attempted to prevent these candidates from running by legal means, but when that failed, there appears to have been an informal agreement between some sections not to allow the elections to proceed,” she told AFP.

Many analysts have predicted that violence will erupt once more in the run-up to the elections.

Tensions have risen on the ground in Libya, which is controlled by a variety of armed factions, including thousands of foreign mercenaries, as a result of the political uncertainty.

On Tuesday, gunmen deployed in the outskirts of Tripoli, blocking highways in the Fornaj area with a tank and machine gun-mounted pickup trucks, however tensions eased later in the day.

Richard Norland, the US ambassador to Libya, “urged calm and advocated initiatives that can continue to de-escalate the current security situation” on Wednesday.

“Work towards elections should be a priority, in keeping with significant public desires,” the embassy said in a statement.

