Libya is on a bumpy road to a tumultuous election season.

Libyan elections are less than a month away, and while they are considered as critical to ending the country’s long-running civil war, significant political disagreements might cause a postponement or possibly new violence.

In principle, the North African country is prepared to end a decade of conflict that began with the NATO-backed removal of longtime ruler Moamer Kadhafi in 2011.

Despite substantial disagreements over how the polls should be organized, Western leaders have promoted a UN-led peace process and insisted on “inclusive” and “credible” elections beginning on December 24.

Libya’s electoral commission has stated that it is prepared to organize the election, and has published an initial list of candidates as well as voting cards.

Nine international organizations have applied for accreditation to witness the vote, according to the United Nations.

Libya’s fundamental political differences have persisted despite a year of relative peace since an October 2020 ceasefire between rival eastern and western camps.

Violence might quickly erupt again, according to analysts.

“The (eastern-based) parliament’s electoral process is so fragile, incomplete, and inefficient, and institutions in (the capital) Tripoli (in western Libya) are so eaten away by political factionalism,” Libya expert Jalel Harchaoui said.

“Even if the vote goes through, that’s almost a foregone conclusion.”

Gunmen loyal to eastern military ruler Khalifa Haftar blocked highways leading to a court in the southern city of Sebha that was supposed to hear Seif al-Islam Kadhafi’s appeal after he was disqualified from standing for president.

The overthrown dictator’s second son, Seif al-Islam, was assassinated in the 2011 uprising.

The temporary government in Tripoli said it was “very concerned” about the situation in Sebha.

However, with forces led by Haftar, who is also a presidential candidate, controlling eastern Libya and parts of the sparsely populated south, the Tripoli-based administration had no choice but to act.

That was the latest in a series of foreboding events that have cast a pall over election preparations and threaten to rekindle bloodshed.

With only weeks to go, the list of candidates has yet to be finalized, with significant actors like Haftar and interim Prime Minister Abdelhamid Dbeibah’s ambitions also being questioned.

Interior Minister Khaled Mazen said on Tuesday that if “violations” harming the voting process continue, the presidential election may have to be postponed.

"The obstruction of security plans continues, and.