LG will pay GM $1.9 billion in compensation for the Chevy Bolt recall.

GM stated on Tuesday that it had struck an agreement with supplier LG to be compensated $1.9 billion in costs related to the Chevrolet Bolt recall.

LG Electronics will reimburse GM for the costs of correcting faults that resulted in the recall of over 140,000 Bolts owing to a fire hazard.

Following a string of car fires, GM announced vehicle recalls over the last few months. Bolt owners should also park their cars outside and away from their houses, and not let the charge drop below 70 miles of available range, according to the company.

The recall comes as General Motors increases its commitment in electric vehicles (EV). Last week, General Motors announced ambitions to treble revenue by 2030, with EV sales accounting for a large portion of the increase.

The Detroit automaker is collaborating with LG to establish jointly-owned battery operations in the United States, and the firm said on Tuesday that it sees LG as a long-term partner in its EV push.

“LG is a valued and respected supplier to GM, and we are thrilled to have reached this arrangement,” said Shilpan Amin, vice president of supply chain at GM.

“Our technical and manufacturing teams are working together to speed up the production of replacement battery modules, and we plan to start repairing client vehicles this month.”