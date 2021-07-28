Letters provide a rare ‘moment of joy’ for Russian detainees.

Konstantin Kotov reads a few of the hundreds of letters he received while serving a year in prison for violating Russian protest laws in a villa outside of Moscow.

The opposition activist was imprisoned in Pokrov’s Penal Colony No. 2, a notorious prison 100 kilometers (60 miles) outside Moscow, where opposition leader Alexei Navalny is currently detained.

After jail authorities prohibited other convicts from speaking to him, Kotov, who was released in December, claims he was subjected to a “wall of silence.”

The 36-year-old, who is now free, claims that the letters, most of which were handwritten, kept him from “falling down.”

In the Russian prison system, phone calls and visits are prohibited, and communication with the outside world is even more restricted for political prisoners, who are frequently held in harsher isolation than ordinary convicts.

Because letters are the only viable means of communication, campaigners have moved to social media to encourage Russians to write to political detainees.

Kotov recalls reading the letters for an hour a day while under strict observation.

He recalls, “It was always a happy moment.” “It allowed me to keep the freedom that they tried to take away from me.”

Kotov, who was imprisoned in the summer of 2019 for taking part in various anti-Kremlin protests, claims he received letters many months late because they had to go through prison censors first.

He claims that critical comments to Russian President Vladimir Putin were omitted from the letters.

Prison officials, tired of reading and filtering Kotov’s letters, offered him better conditions if he stopped responding to them. Kotov turned down the offer.

In a humorous post issued by his team on Instagram earlier this year, Navalny – who has compared the Pokrov prison to a Nazi camp – also complained about the censors.

“Remember the letters from Hogwarts?” he said, referring to the hero of the fantasy novel having his letters taken away from him in the first book.

“It’s the same for me, only I don’t have any owls or wizards.”

He asked his fans to write to other political prisoners in Russia so that they “do not feel alone” in the post.

The Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia did not respond to AFP’s request for comment on the censorship of convicts’ correspondence.

Many volunteers are writing to the country’s expanding list of political prisoners, including Irina Vladimirova, a 50-year-old former university lecturer.

She obtains their contact information from social media. Brief News from Washington Newsday.