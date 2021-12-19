Let’s Reimagine the Classroom After the Lockdown.

To the relief of almost everyone with even a passing link to the country’s educational system, school is mainly back in person.

Parents, instructors, and students repeatedly decried the deficiencies of online learning during the pandemic, and with good reason. Virtual classrooms were frequently pale replicas of their physical counterparts.

But it’s worth wondering if things were always this good? According to a national survey conducted in 2018, approximately three-quarters of high school students are both worried and bored at school. Almost a third of students said they were bored for most or all of their school days.

Now that students have returned to school in person, we should leverage the past year and a half of experiences to help us reinvent the classroom. A strategy known as mastery-based learning is the key to this shift.

Since our grandparents went to school, the world has changed dramatically. Despite this, the default form of public education, as well as the substance that children are taught, hasn’t altered much over the last century.

Most curricula are one-size-fits-all, with the goal of ensuring that pupils learn “grade-level” skills regardless of their abilities or interests. Only a small percentage of students find a great match.

A mastery-based approach, on the other hand, encourages students to delve deeper into areas they enjoy and study at their own pace, regardless of whether that pace is quicker or slower than any age-based standard.

The model’s potential has been demonstrated by extensive research. Hundreds of research have showed that mastery learning can improve student achievement, confidence, and enthusiasm for learning. In a mastery-based context, the average student performs as well as the top 15% of students in traditional learning environments.

Mastery learning, at its foundation, emphasizes the acquisition of skills and concepts over content. It enables each learner to grasp a skill completely before progressing to other topics. It also encourages students of various ages to collaborate based on their learning methods, interests, and comprehension levels.

Teachers have a lot of flexibility with mastery-based learning. Instead than depending solely on a set curriculum, the approach encourages them to exploit real-world events to keep students engaged.

For example, in the Mysa School, we used the COVID-19 epidemic as a starting point for chemistry, biology, and statistics lectures. Through the prism of the Black Lives Matters marches, our children learnt about history and governance. We also charged our kids with performing a census of their own during last year’s Census. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.