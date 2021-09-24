Lessons from Leading Tech Industry Professionals on Developing Strategic Customer Relationships

Customers are frequently enticed by new goods, services, and features offered by business technology businesses. A strategic approach to customer interactions, on the other hand, is technology neutral; it’s all about figuring out how your product can help your client achieve their vision or KPIs. This was the major takeaway from a panel discussion on “Strategic Account Management,” held by Oxylabs, a leading provider of public data-gathering tools, and attended by Microsoft, Slack, Salesforce, and Celonis.

The goal of the seminar was to discover critical recommendations for dealing with strategic clients, from setting goals to assessing overall success. The speakers spoke about how to manage and establish relationships with major business accounts, which require the most attention and a tailored approach to account management. Key account identification, strategic account planning, stakeholder analysis, and quarterly business reviews were all discussed.

While different tech companies have different B2B account management processes and role titles, Gabriel Montvil, Head of Account Management at Oxylabs and the panel discussion’s host, says that while different tech companies have different B2B account management processes and role titles, they all have the same goal: to drive customer business value and, as a result, grow their existing business partnerships. “As a result, we’ve planned this knowledge sharing session to allow industry experts to share best practices in strategic account management and learn from one another.”

The strategic account management approach, according to Carmina Sola, an Account Executive at Celonis, begins with identifying your critical accounts.

“While apparent considerations like as revenue and growth are important, we also analyze where we might provide a competitive advantage or industry expertise as a company. For example, if we’ve had success with an X firm and created a strong case, we’ll want to partner with the fastest-growing startups in that industry,” Carmina explained.

Access to C-level executives and important business decision-makers is another criteria to consider when identifying critical accounts. It’s critical, according to Carmina, to have C-suite dialogues in order to build strategic alliances. Meanwhile, Ronan McLoughlin, Enterprise Account Executive at Salesforce, concluded that only having relationships at this level allows you to designate an account as strategic. He also emphasized the importance of forging relationships with other stakeholders and lower management, as they will be able to supply more detailed information and serve as internal champions.

“Before you begin strategic account planning, make sure you conduct thorough research and understand everything you can about the organization. Brief News from Washington Newsday.