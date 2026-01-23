LEGO and Crocs Debut LEGO Brick Clog in Unexpected Collaboration

LEGO and Crocs have teamed up for a surprising new collaboration, unveiling their first product, the LEGO Brick Clog, ahead of a global release on February 16, 2026. The new footwear combines Crocs’ renowned comfort with LEGO’s instantly recognizable brick design, offering a playful and unique twist on casual shoes.

Unexpected Pairing

The partnership, announced on January 23, 2026, immediately sparked buzz on social media, with fans reacting in equal parts amusement and curiosity. Despite some skepticism about the idea of wearing LEGO bricks on one’s feet, the collaboration is grounded in a strategic approach to appeal to both brands’ extensive fan bases. LEGO’s Satwik Saraswati, Head of Licensing, summed up the vision: “This is just the beginning of a journey,” he said, highlighting the potential for self-expression and fun through their shared products.

The LEGO Brick Clog is an entirely new style that blends both nostalgia and practicality. The clog is designed to resemble the shape of a classic LEGO brick, with its squared-off structure and oversized LEGO logo-stamped studs. The shoe also boasts a pivotable heel strap for a secure fit and a brick-inspired outsole. In terms of comfort, the footbed stays true to Crocs’ signature cushy design, while the heel extends into its own rectangular block, enhancing the overall brick-like appearance.

Pricing and Future Plans

Initially available in LEGO’s signature red, the Brick Clog will only come in adult sizes, though versions for kids are expected later this year. Each pair includes a LEGO minifigure wearing its own miniature LEGO Brick Clogs, a whimsical addition that aligns with the playful tone of the collaboration. While Crocs lists the shoes at $149 on its official website, LEGO’s online store sets the price at $199.99, a discrepancy that has led to speculation over whether the higher price is a mistake or reflects a premium for collectors.

Rapper Tommy Cash made headlines when he debuted the LEGO Brick Clog at Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2026, fueling further conversations about the design and its potential as both a fashion statement and a collector’s item. This initial drop is not expected to be the last; future releases are already in the works, with more colors and styles planned for spring 2026. The companies are also planning interactive in-store experiences to further immerse consumers in the LEGO-Crocs collaboration, including customized Jibbitz charms and exclusive displays.

The partnership signals a shift for both brands. Crocs hopes to tap into LEGO’s vast and loyal following, while LEGO explores the world of lifestyle fashion, building on its previous successful collaborations with brands like Nike. As the partnership continues, both companies are eager to expand their reach and offer fans even more exciting cross-branded products in the future.