Lee Jae-yong, South Korea’s Most Powerful Businessman, Has Been Imprisoned.

The life of Samsung CEO and South Korean millionaire Lee Jae-yong, who is set to be freed shortly, encapsulates the benefits, power, and risks of the super-rich in the world’s 12th-largest economy, a country known as the “Republic of Samsung.”

Samsung Electronics is best recognized internationally as one of the world’s leading smartphone and chipmakers, but the larger firm has a presence in every aspect of life – and even death – in the United States, from homebuilding to funeral parlors, health care, and amusement parks.

Samsung is by far the largest of the chaebols, the enormous family-controlled businesses that helped the South transition from a war-torn wasteland to a global economic powerhouse.

However, chaebols have been accused of suffocating innovation and competition, and family feuds and criminal accusations — sometimes involving tax fraud or bribery – frequently make the news.

In the corruption scandal that brought former President Park Geun-hye down, Lee, 53, is serving a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence for embezzlement, bribery, and other offenses.

The justice ministry stated on Monday that he had been granted parole and will be released later this week, citing concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

However, Lee’s separate trial involving alleged stock manipulation, which effectively facilitated his takeover of the family firm, is still ongoing.

“Lee Jae-yong symbolizes the disparity of Korean society more than anyone else,” Song Won-keun, an economics professor at Gyeongsang National University, told AFP.

Lee was born in 1968, the eldest son of Lee Kun-hee, the chairman of Samsung Electronics, who died in October 2020 after being hospitalized for years.

Analysts say the father’s arranged marriage to Hong Ra-hee, the daughter of a former justice minister who has subsequently amassed a world-class art collection, solidified Samsung’s ascension to behemoth status.

Their son, called the firm’s “crown prince,” studied Asian history at South Korea’s top university, Seoul National University, before going on to study business at Japan’s top Keio University and then Harvard.

Yoon-hyung, his younger sister, committed herself in her New York apartment in 2005, at the age of 26.

Lee’s late father is credited with turning a once-obscure low-quality consumer electronics business into a global powerhouse and one of the world’s top smartphone manufacturers.

When he died last year, he left assets worth an estimated 22 trillion won ($19.2 billion).