Lebanon needs $12-15 billion from its partners to jumpstart its economy and shore up rapidly dwindling foreign currency reserves, according to Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh.

Lebanon is mired in an unparalleled economic crisis, dubbed “one of the world’s worst since the mid-nineteenth century” by the World Bank.

More than 80% of the population lives in poverty, and the currency has lost more than 90% of its black market value due to political wrangling that has prevented an agreement with the International Monetary Fund from being reached.

In an interview with AFP, Salameh remarked, “Our quota in the International Monetary Fund is four billion dollars.”

“If countries contribute, we could reach 12 to 15 billion,” he said, “an amount that could assist Lebanon begin to rebuild and reestablish confidence.”

Last year, Lebanon defaulted on its debt for the first time, but political leaders have resisted critical reforms sought by donors in order to free needed money.

Salameh, who is widely considered as a primary culprit behind an economic disaster many blame on central bank policies, claims that the central bank’s mandated dollar reserves have been lowered by more than half.

“The mandatory reserves are roughly $12.5 billion,” Salameh said, adding that the central bank had freed up an additional $1.5 billion in reserves for spending.

Prior to the commencement of the economic crisis in 2019, the mandated reserves were $32 billion.

Salameh denied accusations that he was to blame for the crisis, claiming that “Lebanon would not have been able to keep on if it had not been for the central bank and its reserves.”

“The central bank is in charge of dealing with the aftermath of the crisis. It isn’t the other side’s fault.” The rapidly depleting stockpiles are jeopardizing a subsidy scheme that had previously funded fuel, medication, grain, and other critical imports before running out of steam.

If no other steps are adopted to prevent the erosion of the Lebanese pound, the central bank can afford to finance partial subsidies on a few remaining critical imports for “approximately six to nine months,” Salameh added.

A former central bank official and a senior adviser to the finance ministry both told AFP that the central bank’s only new usable foreign currency injections came in the shape of IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDR) allocations received this summer.

“We have no idea how they’re being used since there’s no transparency or disclosure,” the ex-central bank official told AFP. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.