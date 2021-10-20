Lebanon’s Car Culture is in jeopardy.

The economic crisis is succeeding where everything else has failed by challenging Lebanon’s national enthusiasm for automobile ownership and moving a rising number of people towards greener or more collective modes of transportation.

Car culture has grown in the absence of a functioning public transportation infrastructure, and many homes, even modest ones, have numerous vehicles.

However, since 2019, an ever-worsening financial crisis has rendered gasoline unaffordable for many and long lines at gas stations intolerable for the others.

The first significant dent in the reign of the private automobile in decades is one of the byproducts of Lebanon’s historic shortages and economic crises.

Tuk-tuks, bicycles, carpooling, and inexpensive buses, which were formerly unthinkable for many, have grown in popularity as public attitudes have changed and transportation expenses, particularly taxi charges, have skyrocketed.

“Before the crisis, I relied on my family’s car or a taxi, but now it’s all too expensive,” Grace Issa, a 23-year-old customer service representative whose employment is some 20 kilometers (12 miles) away from her home, said.

Her sole choice for getting to work now is to take a private coach operated by Hadeer, a start-up without which she would not have taken the job in the first place.

As she boarded a bus to return home, she told AFP, “I now spend roughly 30% of my pay on transportation instead of 70%.”

In Lebanon, there are more than two million cars for a population of six million people.

Car imports have plummeted by 70% in the last two years, and many Lebanese are unable to buy new vehicles as the local currency has lost about 90% of its value versus the dollar on the illegal market.

Due to dwindling foreign currency reserves, authorities have had to reduce import subsidies, particularly fuel subsidies, leading prices to soar.

While approximately 80% of the population lives in poverty, twenty litres (4.4 gallons) of gasoline is now worth around a third of the minimum salary.

Boutros Karam, 26, and three friends founded Hadeer in response to the crisis, which provides economical bus transportation along the country’s northern coastal highway.

Buses, in contrast to the decrepit public transportation system, run on a set schedule, are equipped with wi-fi and tracking services, and are safer for women who frequently claim harassment on public coaches and vans.

Women make up 60% of Hadeer’s clientele.

"The public transportation problem is a long-standing one, but it has recently been exacerbated by the fuel crisis and the fact that many people cannot afford to drive.