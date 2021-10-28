Leaders of the G20 will gather in the shadow of Mussolini’s palaces.

This weekend, G20 leaders will convene in Rome’s famous EUR neighborhood, which was built by Benito Mussolini to promote his fascist government and its links to ancient Rome.

The G20 summit will be held outside of Rome’s city center, which is home to the Colosseum and the Pantheon, where visitors, historic structures, and narrow alleys make security and access a nightmare.

Instead, leaders will meet in the “Nuvola” (cloud), a futuristic conference center with a suspended structure inside a glass and steel box in a southern suburb with more easily policed boulevards and its own distinct appeal.

The Esposizione Universale Romana, or Rome World Expo, was designed in the 1930s as a showcase for modernist architecture and as the site of the 1942 World Expo.

Due to World War II, the celebration, which would have coincided with the fascist regime’s 20th anniversary, was never held. Mussolini’s architects were also compelled to abandon EUR due to the fighting.

EUR is a neighborhood on the outskirts of Rome, between the ancient center and the seaside district of Ostia. It is known for its gigantic structures made of white marble and travertine stone, which were popular during the fascist era.

The so-called Square Colosseum, a white cube with arches that once housed the Palace of Italian Civilisation and is now the headquarters of Italian fashion giant Fendi, is the city’s most well-known monument.

The structure features an inscription from a 1935 Mussolini speech honoring Italians as “poets, artists, warriors, saints, intellectuals, scientists, navigators, and transmigrants” on all four sides.

Fascist propaganda is also on display at the Palazzo Uffici, which features a massive bas-relief of Rome’s history, beginning with Romulus and Remus and ending with Mussolini on horseback, his right arm raised in a fascist salute, at its entrance.

EUR is now a residential and business district that houses the headquarters of the ENI energy corporation, as well as museums, concert theaters, and an artificial lake that is popular with locals during the summer.

However, it resembled a ghost town in the immediate postwar years, with abandoned buildings filled by refugees.

They were built in the 1950s and 1960s after Roman officials chose to develop the area into a business zone on the outskirts of town, which became a model for London’s Docklands and Paris’ La Defense.

The Nuvola, which was recently utilized as a coronavirus vaccination center, added a modern touch.