Leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) have agreed to work together on a global vaccine push.

At an emergency virtual conference Friday to devise an action plan to limit the worldwide epidemic, Pacific Rim leaders pledged to increase the production and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines.

Heads of state from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) group, including US President Joe Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, met for the first time in history.

The online summit was arranged at short notice by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who praised the conversations as “rich,” adding they established a solid framework for APEC’s key leaders’ gathering in November.

“For the first time in APEC history, leaders have convened for a special conference solely focused on Covid-19 and how our region may emerge from the worst health and economic disaster in living memory,” she said.

“Achieving widespread access to vaccines globally and working jointly to offer them to everyone as quickly as feasible is front of mind for leaders.”

The meeting yielded few concrete agreements, however Chinese President Xi committed $3 billion in funding to help developing countries recover from the coronavirus’s social and economic effects.

China has previously provided more than 500 million Covid-19 vaccine shots to poor countries, according to Xi.

“We will redouble our efforts to boost vaccine manufacture and supply,” the APEC leaders said in a joint statement, with Ardern noting there was also a resolve to decrease tariffs on vaccines and related medical equipment.

The discussions, she claimed, “took us beyond vaccine nationalism,” which she blamed for assisting in the development of the fast-spreading virus strains that are currently fueling the pandemic.

“We need to stop the spread of the virus and do everything we can to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible,” she said.

New Zealand’s leader indicated that APEC countries would look at digital documents to make travel and trade across international borders more efficient without jeopardizing pandemic-related health measures.

“By continuing to examine ideas like as vaccine passports, travel green lanes, and quarantine-free travel bubbles, we are pushing for collaborative and realistic solutions on safely reconnecting with the world,” she said.

Ardern stressed the importance of maintaining open trade supply chains in APEC, whose member countries contribute for around 60% of global GDP.

World leaders such as Russian President Vladimir Putin, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Australian Scott Morrison, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended the virtual gathering.

Vaccination, according to Putin, is a high priority.

Vaccination, according to Putin, is a high priority.

"In such crucial areas as the organization of mass vaccination, we are willing to work closely with APEC partners.