Leaders hail China’s Jabs Deal as a way to address the country’s economic woes.

A contract to acquire more than 100 million Chinese coronavirus vaccines reinforced a global drive to deliver coronavirus vaccines to poorer countries on Monday, as Asia-Pacific leaders agreed to confront the Covid-induced economic slowdown.

On July 19, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is slated to disclose more details about England’s plans to eliminate most limitations, while French President Emmanuel Macron is due to address the public on his proposals for dealing with the deluge of new varieties.

Since its first appearance in China in late 2019, the virus has killed over four million people, and efforts to stop it spreading have been complicated by its propensity to mutate, with the fast-growing Delta version currently the dominant strain in many parts of the world.

Vaccines are still viewed as the greatest approach to allow economies to reopen while keeping the public safe, but many poorer countries continue to lag significantly behind their wealthier counterparts – tens of millions of people in Asian cities are now living in lockdown once more.

The agreement with Sinovac and Sinopharm for 110 million shots was applauded by Seth Berkley, the head of the Gavi alliance, which is one of the partners behind the Covax program to bring vaccines to poorer nations.

“We can move to start distributing doses to countries immediately thanks to this contract, and because these vaccines have already acquired WHO Emergency Use Listing,” he added in a statement.

After India banned exports of AstraZeneca vaccines made by the Serum Institute of India to meet domestic need, Covax has provided more than 100 million vaccines, falling far short of its goals.

Taiwan, meantime, is battling to get vaccinations, with the island’s administration accusing China of politicizing public health.

Foxconn and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company have stepped in to help break the deadlock, each pledging to contribute five million pills.

In a Facebook post, Foxconn founder Terry Gou said, “Me and my team sense the public fear and expectations on the vaccines, and we are relieved to provide the public an explanation that appropriate contracts have been signed.”

Governments around Asia are fighting to keep the spread under control, with Bangkok joining a growing list of major cities that have been placed under lockdown — much to the displeasure of business owners.

"The administration has decided to put the country on lockdown, but there are no compensation measures in place for the people."