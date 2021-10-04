Leaders from around the world are scrambling to limit the impact of the “Pandora Papers.”

Governments took steps on Monday to mitigate the effect from the release of millions of documents exposing how world leaders used offshore tax havens to hide assets worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Around 11.9 million papers leaked from financial services organizations around the world, including allegations of lavish houses on the French Riviera, Monte Carlo, and California, highlight 35 current and previous CEOs.

The records, dubbed the “Pandora Papers,” were obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and made public through publications by The Washington Post, the BBC, and The Guardian.

Corruption, money laundering, and tax evasion are all allegations.

Although it is not illegal in most countries to store assets offshore or to use shell companies, the findings are embarrassing for governments who have pushed for austerity measures or campaigned against corruption.

Although Russian President Vladimir Putin is not named, he is linked to secret assets in Monaco through allies, including a waterfront home purchased by a Russian woman who is said to have had a kid with him.

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Kremlin, said, “This is merely a bunch of mostly unproven assertions.”

“We didn’t notice anything about Putin’s inner circle’s secret wealth.”

Jordan was also eager to downplay the allegations, which revealed how King Abdullah II amassed a $100 million property empire from California to London through a network of offshore businesses and tax havens.

The houses were funded with the king’s personal riches, according to the country’s royal court, and were used for official and private visits.

“Any charges linking these private assets to public cash or support are false and deliberate attempts to mislead the public,” according to a statement.

More than a dozen serving heads of state and government, country leaders, cabinet ministers, ambassadors, and others were discovered to have ties to roughly 1,000 firms in offshore havens, according to the ICIJ.

The British Virgin Islands were home to more than two-thirds of the businesses.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s family and friends, who have long been accused of corruption in the Central Asian country, are believed to have been surreptitiously involved in property deals worth hundreds of millions of pounds in the United Kingdom.

The records also indicate how Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, who is up for re-election this week, failed to report an offshore investment company that was used to buy a $22 million chateau in the south of France.

Babis retorted, “I have never done anything unlawful or wrong.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.