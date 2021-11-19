Laws are being considered around the world to keep powerful algorithms in check.

Algorithms have an ever-growing impact over our lives, from the YouTube videos we’re recommended to selecting who gets a job, and policymakers all across the world want to rein them in.

While Chinese officials are concerned about delivery app algorithms that push drivers to speed, US politicians are concerned about social media recommendation systems that have led some users down perilous rabbit holes.

“Algorithms can be valuable,” John Thune, one of several US senators supporting new social media legislation, said in a CNN op-ed, “but many individuals just aren’t aware of just how much their experience on these platforms is being influenced.”

A whistleblower disclosed that Facebook management were aware that the site’s algorithm was routinely promoting incendiary messages in people’s newsfeeds, fueling division and turmoil from India to Ethiopia.

People ought to know more about how the content they see is shaped by the mishmash of data that gets fed into the social media machine, according to Frances Haugen, the ex-Facebook engineer behind the discoveries.

In an interview with AFP last week, Haugen said, “I think if we just declare, ‘We’re going to govern algorithms,’ that’s so imprecise.”

“I think it’s more effective to say, ‘Hey Facebook, you have a lot more transparency than we have,'” she added, forcing the business to expose more about its methods.

While campaigners and legislators may agree that internet corporations’ algorithms require more public scrutiny, how to accomplish this is a different story.

“There are some pretty tough unsolved concerns,” said Daphne Keller, the Stanford Cyber Policy Center’s director of platform regulation.

“Some proposals suggest algorithms should prioritize authoritative sources of information, while others say they should prioritize varied sources,” Keller remarked in the European Union, where politicians are discussing two massive pieces of tech legislation.

“How do you balance those two objectives?”

The road forward is just as hazy in the United States, where politicians are split on what exactly it is about social media that needs to be fixed, proposing dozens of legal revisions.

“On the left, people don’t like all the terrible stuff like hate speech and misinformation; on the right, people believe their freedom of speech is being taken away,” Noah Giansiracusa, author of “How Algorithms Create and Prevent Fake News,” put it succinctly.

Politicians and scholars have proposed a variety of approaches to reducing the negative consequences of social media algorithms, none of which are without difficulties.

Some argue that social media sites such as Facebook and Twitter should be held legally responsible for the content they broadcast.