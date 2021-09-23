Lawmakers in the United States are considering tougher penalties for ‘Air Rage’ villains.

More criminal charges against aggressive airline passengers, a nationwide no-fly list, and a ban on the selling of alcohol “to go” at US airports are all on the table.

Those were some of the suggestions made at a congressional hearing on how to deal with the rise in “air rage” episodes during the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday.

A passenger assaulted a Southwest Airlines flight attendant in the face, chipping three teeth in one well-publicized horror incident.

Other passengers have hurled objects at personnel, yelled obscenities, and assaulted fellow passengers.

“Working in the airline industry during this epidemic has been one of the most trying and chaotic times,” said Teddy Andrews, a veteran American Airlines flight attendant who recalled a tense encounter with a passenger who refused to comply with the face mask requirement.

Andrews, who is Black, said the passenger continuously called him the “N word,” but he was able to defuse the situation and persuade the customer to cooperate.

He stated, “There was no need to elevate it any further.”

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) claimed it has made headway in tackling the issue since introducing a “zero tolerance” policy earlier this year, which includes increased fines for rowdy passengers as well as increased public awareness of those activities.

According to the organization, the incidence of events is down 50% from early this year, but remains more than twice the level recorded by the end of 2020.

FAA Administrator Steve Dickson stated, “We need this momentum to continue.” “This is still a major threat to public safety, and one occurrence is too many.”

The Association of Flight Attendants’ president, Sara Nelson, commended some of the FAA’s actions, but said more effort was needed throughout the industry to solve the problem.

She stated, “We simply cannot accept this as the new normal.”

Nelson demanded that the Justice Department prosecute the worst offenders, claiming that she had only heard of one such case.

She also urged for an end to “to go” alcohol sales at airports and for police to do a better job enforcing mask laws.

The FAA might create a nationwide no-fly list where airlines may input the names of dangerous passengers, according to Representative Peter DeFazio, an Oregon Democrat who chairs the House Transportation Committee.

Airlines are allowed to refuse passengers on their own flights under current law, but they are not allowed to disclose this information.