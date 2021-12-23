Last week, jobless claims remained steady, approaching pre-pandemic levels.

Jobless claims have been steadily declining since the start of the COVID-19 epidemic, according to the latest report from the US Labor Department, which was unchanged from the previous week.

For the week ending December 18, adjusted jobless claims totaled 205,000. The prior week’s figures were lowered down from 206,000 to 190,000 people. A year earlier, there were 854,497 jobless claims.

The four-week moving average was 206,250, up 2,750 from the previous week. The number of unemployed claims for the week ending December 18 was 254,006, down 11,686 from the previous week. The decline was predicted to be 11,745.

Jobless claims fell to a seasonally adjusted low not seen since 1969 during the week ending December 4.

The economy is rebounding from the initial hit given by the COVID-19 pandemic, with recent numbers approaching to pre-pandemic levels.