Last month, private hiring in the United States was more than expected, according to a survey.

Last month, private employers in the United States added 568,000 positions, far more than projected and possibly a harbinger of continued strong employment growth.

The survey is viewed as a foreshadowing of the Labor Department’s employment report, which is set to be released on Friday and will update the country’s unemployment rate. September’s hiring follows an undershoot in August’s ADP data, when the private sector added 340,000 jobs, which was downwardly revised.

Last month’s data revealed significant hiring in the leisure and hospitality sector, which is still recovering after being hit hard by Covid-19’s large layoffs in 2020.

While the economy has added millions of jobs this year as vaccines allow firms to resume normal operations, rehiring has slowed in recent months due to the fast-spreading Delta strain of the virus.

Although the private hiring figures may portend a robust employment report, High Frequency Economics’ Rubeela Farooqi cautioned that “ADP is far from consistent in projecting changes in the (government) payrolls data given variations in methodologies.”

Big firms added the most jobs (390,000), followed by medium-sized businesses (115,000), and small businesses (10,000).

With 466,000 new jobs gained in the service sector against 102,000 in goods-producing businesses, the service sector was the overall driver of job growth.

Leisure and hospitality added the most employment (226,000), followed by professional and business services (60,000) and education and health services (60,000).