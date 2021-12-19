Laos Opens Scenic Railway Built On Chinese Debt Mountain

Laos celebrated the opening of a new $6 billion train link with China earlier this month, but analysts warn that the celebrations may be fleeting as the government grapples with a looming debt crisis.

The line will connect Vientiane, the capital, with Kunming, in southern China, and there are big plans for a high-speed rail network that will run via Thailand and Malaysia to Singapore.

At the launch, Laos President Thongloun Sisoulith declared a “new era of contemporary infrastructure development” for the impoverished country, saying that “the Lao people’s hopes have come true.”

The government hopes to break even on the railway by 2027, but economists are concerned about the unsustainable Chinese loans used to fund it and other projects.

According to Jonathan Andrew Lane of the Asian Development Bank Institute, there is “little business sense for an expensive railway” to connect the country of seven million people to Kunming because the home market is so small.

According to his study, the benefits to Laos do not appear to outweigh the dangers.

“That debt service will put additional burden on the government’s limited tax-raising capacities,” Lane said.

The rail line, which was set up as a Laos-China joint venture under Beijing’s enormous, trillion-dollar Belt and Road infrastructure program, might cost Laos a lot of money (BRI).

Experts believe Laos will fail as its overall debt rises to a staggering $13.3 billion, accounting for nearly three-quarters of its gross domestic product.

This might further connect it to China, which has previously dubbed it a “Chinese satellite state” because Beijing accounts for 47 percent of its borrowings.

According to AidData, a research lab at American institution William & Mary, Laos has exposed itself to “hidden debt” in the formation of the joint venture to finance the railway, in addition to a $1.06 billion loan burden.

Three Chinese state-owned enterprises and a Lao company are involved in the deal, with Beijing guaranteeing 70 percent of the $3.54 billion loan.

Researchers said it’s unclear whether country would feel obligated to bail out the joint venture if it defaulted because it’s considered “too big to fail.”

AidData warned that if the debt was “insufficiently profitable,” “anything between 0% and 100% of the overall $3.54 billion debt could become a repayment liability of the Government of Laos.”

Laos' equity interest in the joint venture is another secret debt: a second $480 million loan financed by the Chinese — which shows the tiny nation's