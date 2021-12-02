Laos Opens a Chinese-built Railway Line, dubbed a “Game Changer.”

Laos is due to launch a $6 billion Chinese-built railway on Friday, with debt worries offset by expectations that it will help the country’s ailing economy.

Under China’s trillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative, the 414-kilometer (260-mile) road took five years to build.

Analysts appreciate the potential economic benefit, but wonder how Laos can pay its $1.06 billion debt and whether it will be ready to take use of the state-of-the-art transportation system.

However, Wang Wenbin, a spokesman for China’s foreign ministry, said on Wednesday that the “flagship project” will “support Laos’ goal to transform itself from a landlocked country to a land-linked hub.”

President Thongloun Sisoulith and Chinese President Xi Jinping are due to undertake virtual conversations on Friday, and both are expected to deliver statements at the ceremonial opening ceremony.

The route will connect Kunming, China, and Vientiane, Laos, with lofty plans for high-speed rail to eventually slither down via Thailand and Malaysia to Singapore.

Only four kilometers of railway tracks existed previously in the communist-run country of 7.2 million people.

However, sleek red, blue, and white bullet trains will now travel at speeds of up to 160 km/h (100 mph) along the new line, going through 75 tunnels and 167 bridges while stopping at ten passenger stations.

According to official media, passenger services will begin on Saturday, but only for individuals who have been properly vaccinated.

According to the World Bank, Laos’ economy was hit hard by the epidemic, with growth falling to 0.4 percent in 2020, the lowest level in three decades.

Hopes for a resurgence in 2021 were crushed when the country went into lockdown after more than 76,000 infections were reported in the previous eight months.

According to a World Bank analysis, the railway could help Laos’ economy, but the government must first implement significant reforms, including upgrading its border control systems.

According to Burin Adulwattana, chief economist at Bangkok Bank, the project might be a “game changer” for the economy.

“I don’t think China is attempting to bankrupt Laos… it isn’t a Trojan Horse approach.” “I believe it will be a win-win situation,” he said.

However, according to Greg Raymond, an Australian National University lecturer, there is little openness about how Laos will pay off its debt.

“Funding of the existing public infrastructure program is increasingly unsustainable,” according to a World Bank report.

The railway, according to Raymond, will be a major test for the country’s primarily agrarian subsistence economy, which lacks a large merchant class.

"The question for Laos is whether or not their economy… their private sector is functioning properly."