Laos Opens a Chinese-built Railway Line, dubbed a “Game Changer.”

A sleek red, blue, and white bullet train exited a new Vientiane station on Friday, signaling the start of Laos’ $6 billion Chinese-built railway — a project mired in debt with high hopes of boosting the country’s economy.

Under China’s trillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative, the 414-kilometer (260-mile) road took five years to build.

Thongloun Sisoulith, the president of Laos, declared a “new era of contemporary infrastructure development” for his country.

At the opening ceremony on Friday afternoon, he stated, “I am proud that the Lao people’s hopes have come true.”

The railway will run from Kunming, China, to Vientiane, Laos, with huge aspirations to extend high-speed train all the way down to Singapore through Thailand and Malaysia.

Analysts acknowledge a possible economic boost, but wonder how Laos can pay its $1.06 billion debt and whether it is ready to take use of the state-of-the-art transportation system.

The Laos government also borrowed $480 million from China’s Export-Import Bank to finance two-thirds of its ownership holding, bringing its total debt to $1.54 billion.

But on Friday afternoon, it was all about the show, not the numbers.

At the opening ceremony in Vientiane, scores of dignitaries waited on the red carpet waving flags before boarding the train to Vang Vieng, the adventure capital.

A green train left Kunming station at the same moment for its maiden journey to Laos.

During the ceremony, Chinese President Xi Jinping was beamed in to express his congratulations, adding that the railway would “provide advantages to the people of both countries.”

Laos, a communist-run country with a population of 7.2 million people, had only four kilometers of railway track before.

The trains will travel at speeds of up to 160 km/h (100 mph) along the new line, traveling through 75 tunnels and 167 bridges while stopping at ten passenger stations.

According to official media, passenger services will begin on Saturday, but only for individuals who have been properly vaccinated against Covid.

According to local media, four passenger routes and 14 freight journeys will operate daily.

According to the Laotian Times, a Buddhist ritual was held on Thursday to bless the new railway, with Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh beating a gong nine times to bring good luck.

According to the World Bank, Laos’ economy was hit hard by the epidemic, with growth falling to 0.4 percent in 2020, the lowest level in three decades.

According to the World Bank, Laos' economy was hit hard by the epidemic, with growth falling to 0.4 percent in 2020, the lowest level in three decades.

Hopes for a resurgence in 2021 were crushed when the country went into lockdown after registering more than 76,000 infections in the previous year.