Laos, a once-closed country, will reopen to foreign visitors.

Laos has announced plans to partially reopen its borders to international visitors in the new year, giving the tourism industry a lifeline after the country’s borders were closed for more than 18 months to keep off Covid.

Visitors on pre-booked tours who are fully vaccinated will be able to enter the country on January 1 and visit the capital Vientiane, eco-tourism hotspot Vang Vieng, and UNESCO World Heritage-listed Luang Prabang, according to official media.

As immunization rates in Laos rise, more places will be included between April and July.

Tourists from 17 countries, largely from Southeast Asia and Europe, as well as China, the United States, Australia, and Canada, will be able to enter.

Before coming, all guests will be required to take a Covid test.

The reclusive communist country opened a $6 billion railway connecting its capital to the southern Chinese city of Kunming last month.

In preparation for a flood of tourists, health officials are racing to distribute Covid booster shots to individuals living in tourist areas along the railroad route.

Before the outbreak, Laos received roughly 4.7 million foreign tourists each year.

Despite the fact that there were very few coronavirus infections in Laos in the early phases of the pandemic, Covid resulted in an 80% drop in international visitor numbers in 2020, with the economy in the doldrums.

According to the World Bank, economic growth would fall to 0.4 percent in 2020, the lowest in three decades.

After infection levels surged in recent months, hopes for a turnaround in 2021 were crushed.

During the high season, Above Laos Ballooning Adventures, based in Vang Vieng, said it used to perform two hot-air balloon rides every day.

However, manager La Noy told AFP that the little firm is lucky to get a single booking these days, especially on weekends.

Because of the border closures, Alex Tran, the proprietor of the Camellia Hotel in Vang Vieng, reported income was down 95 percent.

“Many hotels in Vang Vieng are vacant and have been shuttered for the past two years due to a lack of tourists,” he told AFP.

He went on to say that there weren’t enough domestic travelers to keep the industry afloat.

“It’s hoped that things would improve after the New Year,” Tran remarked.