Lafarge, a French company, is waiting for a decision on Syria’s “Crimes Against Humanity.”

On Tuesday, France’s top court will decide whether cement manufacturer Lafarge should be charged with involvement in crimes against humanity for allegedly paying Islamist terrorists in Syria during the country’s civil conflict.

In 2013 and 2014, the French corporation is suspected of paying roughly 13 million euros ($15.3 million) to Islamic State (IS) and other militant organizations to keep its cement facility in northern Syria operational, long after other French companies had left the war-torn nation.

It is also accused of importing gasoline from IS through middlemen, in violation of a European Union embargo on Syria.

After IS captured Lafarge’s plant in Jalabiya, about 150 kilometers (95 miles) northeast of Aleppo, the company eventually left Syria in September 2014.

Eight Lafarge officials have previously been accused with financing a terrorist organisation and/or jeopardizing the lives of the cement company’s former Syrian employees, including former CEO Bruno Laffont.

The company’s allegations of supporting terrorism, breaching an embargo, and endangering the lives of others were dismissed by the Paris Court of Appeal in November 2019, but the charges of financing terrorism, violating an embargo, and endangering the lives of others were sustained.

With the support of two NGOs, eleven former Lafarge Cement Syria employees appealed the verdict to the Court of Cassation, France’s highest court of appeal.

Lafarge, which merged with Holcim in 2015, admitted that its Syrian company paid middlemen to negotiate with armed factions to allow the flow of personnel and goods into the conflict zone.

However, it denies any involvement for the funds ending up in the hands of terrorist organizations and has battled to have the case dismissed, notably the claims of crimes against humanity.

Patrice Spinosi, Lafarge’s lawyer, told the Court of Cassation on June 8 that the group’s main goal was to “continue the cement factory’s activity” and that it had no involvement in any “concerted strategy to remove a civilian population.”

The government’s general counsel has similarly dismissed the charge of involvement in crimes against humanity, but has suggested that Lafarge be tried for financing terrorism, claiming that the business “could not have been oblivious of the terrorist nature” of the organisations it bribed.

Lafarge isn’t the first multinational to be accused of committing crimes against humanity as a result of its operations in a country where people have been subjected to major human rights violations. However, such cases are rarely brought to trial.

Twelve Nigerians challenged Shell, an Anglo-Dutch petroleum company, to court in the United States, alleging it of. Brief News from Washington Newsday.