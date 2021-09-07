Lafarge, a French company, has been found guilty of “crimes against humanity” in Syria.

On Tuesday, France’s top court overruled a lower court’s decision to dismiss accusations against cement firm Lafarge for participating in crimes against humanity during Syria’s civil war.

The Court of Cassation’s decision represents a huge defeat for Lafarge, which is accused of paying around 13 million euros ($15.3 million) to jihadist groups such as the Islamic State (IS) to keep its cement facility in northern Syria operational during the early years of Syria’s war.

Lafarge’s lawyer declined to comment when contacted by AFP.

Lafarge, which merged with Holcim in 2015, admitted that its Syrian company paid middlemen to negotiate with armed factions to allow the flow of personnel and goods into the conflict zone.

However, it denies any involvement for the funds ending up in terrorist groups’ hands and has battled to have the case dismissed.

In 2019, the Paris Court of Appeal dismissed the charges of crimes against humanity, stating that the contributions were not made to aid IS’s heinous objective of killings and torture.

The corporation, on the other hand, will face charges of supporting terrorism, violating an EU embargo, and jeopardizing the lives of others, according to the court.

With the help of NGOs, eleven former Lafarge Cement Syria (LCS) employees appealed the verdict to the Court of Cassation.

France’s highest court of appeal overturned a lower court’s judgment of complicity on Tuesday, ruling that “one might be involved in crimes against humanity even if one does not intend to be identified with the atrocities committed.”

It said, “Knowingly contributing several million dollars to an organization whose main aim was purely illegal suffices to show involvement, regardless of whether the party implicated was seeking to pursue a commercial activity.”

The judges went on to say that if courts applied a more generous reading, “many acts of complicity” would go unpunished.

However, the decision does not preclude Lafarge from facing charges related to the most serious allegations leveled against a French business for its operations in a foreign country in recent years.

Instead, the court remanded the case to the investigating magistrates to evaluate the charge of complicity.

It also overturned the lower court’s decision to uphold the allegation of endangering others, stating that it was unclear if French labor law applied in the case and referring the matter to investigators.

The charge of financing terrorism, which Lafarge had tried to have dropped, was upheld by the Court.

There are eight people in all, excluding the company.