La Palma’s airport is once again closed due to volcanic ash.

According to Spain’s airport authorities, dense ash clouds from the volcano on La Palma forced the island’s airport to close for the second time since the eruption began last month.

“La Palma airport is closed due to ash accumulation,” AENA tweeted, with a spokesman informing AFP that “some cleaning work” on the runways is needed before it reopens.

The airport was momentarily closed on September 25 when airlines were forced to cancel flights due to a thick cloud of black ash.

Despite the fact that it reopened the next day, flights did not start until September 29.

It’s been 18 days since La Cumbre Vieja erupted, forcing almost 6,000 people from their homes as lava swept across vast swaths of land on La Palma, one of Spain’s Atlantic Canary Islands off the northwestern coast of Morocco.

The airport closure on Thursday “may not last very long,” according to an AENA spokeswoman.

The volcano was creating “a lot of ash,” according to David Calvo, a spokesman for Involcan, the Canary Islands volcanic institution, who added that the ash cloud was “affecting the airport” due to a change in the wind.

Binter, a local airline, said on Wednesday evening that all flights into and out of La Palma would be canceled.

Binter tweeted, “This stoppage will stay till conditions improve and we can fly safely.” Canaryfly, a competitor airline, also halted flights.

The blazing lava streams could still be visible for miles around on Wednesday night, according to an AFP correspondent on the scene.

Images released by the Spanish Geological and Mining Institute (IGME) on Thursday morning showed a dense cloud of black smoke pouring from Cumbre Vieja’s crater.

The volcano poured forth streams of lava that destroyed more than 1,000 acres (422 hectares) of land as it cut a six-kilometer (3.5-mile) path to the sea, pumping out ceaseless torrents of molten rock at a temperature of over 1,000 degrees Celsius (1,832 degrees Fahrenheit).

According to Involcan statistics, as it reached the coast on September 29, it cascaded into the sea, forming a rising lava delta the size of 60 football fields (100 acres).

More than 605 of the demolished buildings were houses, according to information given by the islands’ regional government on Tuesday.

It has also damaged vast swaths of banana plantations, which are La Palma’s main cash crop.

“The ramifications are immense. We’re talking about a third of the Canary Islands’ total banana crop “The archipelago is the name given to the group of islands that make up the archipelago. Brief News from Washington Newsday.