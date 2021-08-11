Kyrgyzstan is expected to complete the seizure of a gold mine operated by Canada.

Kyrgyzstan announced on Wednesday that it had begun the process of expelling its largest foreign investor, Centerra Gold of Canada, due to “large-scale wrongdoing” at the impoverished country’s main gold mine.

Kyrgyz authorities took control of the mine formerly operated by the business earlier this year, which accounted for 12.5 percent of Kyrgyzstan’s GDP in 2020 and has long fueled political tensions in the ex-Soviet republic.

According to the country’s security committee, the process of terminating the agreement between the Kyrgyz government and Centerra has already begun, with an ongoing investigation uncovering “large-scale corruption throughout the entire period of cooperation” between the government and the mine’s operators.

In May, Centerra, a publicly traded corporation in Toronto, declared that it was “no longer in control of the Kumtor Mine and can no longer ensure the safety of the mine’s personnel or operations.”

The Kumtor mine is now deemed one of the company’s “discontinued operations,” according to a statement released Tuesday on its financial results.

In connection with the government’s ongoing investigation into alleged bribery at the gold mine, a number of high-profile Kyrgyz lawmakers have been questioned or detained.

Authorities detained Kyrgyzstan’s first president, Askar Akayev, earlier this month. Akayev was in charge of the country at the time Kumtor began operations and has not visited his birthplace since being deposed in 2005 after mass protests.

According to the security committee, Akayev was prosecuted for his role in a restructured ownership structure that resulted in the government receiving a lesser portion of the gold mine.

The committee did not explain why Akayev was allowed to leave the country and return to his home in Russia after his brief interrogation last week.

Following the ouster of Akayev, successive Kyrgyz governments sought changes to the mine deal, which is also the subject of long-standing environmental allegations.

Centerra has always maintained that it has committed no crime.

President Sadyr Japarov’s unexpected ascension to office last October, following his release from prison during a political crisis, was especially terrible news for Centerra.

As an opposition politician, Japarov spearheaded an unsuccessful attempt to nationalize the mine in parliament and on the streets, and he managed several tumultuous anti-mining rallies.