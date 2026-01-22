KVDA Appoints Moses Kipchumba as Acting MD Amidst Transition

The Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA) has appointed Moses Kipchumba as the new Acting Managing Director, following the exit of Sammy Naporos, who had led the agency since 2019. Kipchumba, stepping into this pivotal role, is tasked with spearheading development efforts in the arid North Rift region, a responsibility that comes with a heavy mandate to revitalize stalled projects and address pressing regional challenges.

Fresh Leadership for a Troubled Agency

The transition at KVDA takes place against the backdrop of ongoing efforts to recover from the fallout of the controversial Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal. Naporos, who took over during the peak of the crisis, is credited with stabilizing the agency. However, with his tenure now over, the focus has shifted to Kipchumba, who is expected to drive tangible growth in the region.

Kipchumba faces an immediate challenge in delivering on critical projects, including the long-delayed irrigation schemes in Elgeyo Marakwet and Turkana counties, where drought remains a persistent threat to livelihoods. Furthermore, his leadership will be pivotal in addressing the ongoing issue of banditry in the Kerio Valley, with the government depending on KVDA to offer economic alternatives through agricultural initiatives.

In addition to these urgent tasks, Kipchumba’s portfolio also includes managing the water resources of the Turkwel and Kerio rivers, which have become increasingly vulnerable due to changing climate patterns. The government is hoping that the authority, under Kipchumba’s guidance, will implement sustainable resource management strategies to avert further environmental damage.

A Smooth Handover

At the Eldoret headquarters, staff have described the leadership transition as smooth, with many acknowledging Naporos’s efforts in cleaning up the agency’s compliance issues. A senior manager at the agency remarked that Kipchumba’s focus now needs to be on delivering results on the ground, especially in terms of tangible infrastructure development. “Kipchumba’s job is now to pour concrete and show the residents value for money,” the manager said.

The appointment has received positive reactions from local leaders, particularly those who have long pushed for leadership that understands the intricacies of the region. As Kipchumba settles into his new role, all eyes are on the 42 million Kenyans and the Auditor General, who will closely monitor his success in fulfilling the agency’s development objectives.