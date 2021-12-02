Kurz, Austria’s former chancellor, has resigned from politics.

Sebastian Kurz, Austria’s ex-chancellor, announced his retirement from politics on Thursday, just two months after resigning as national leader following his involvement in a corruption scandal.

The announcement brings to a close a remarkable career that saw him become the world’s youngest democratically elected leader of government at the age of 31 in 2017.

“In my life, a new chapter begins today,” the 35-year-old conservative told reporters.

“Above all, I’m looking forward to spending time with my family and (new-born) child before tackling new professional challenges in the coming year,” he said.

He stated that he will relinquish all of his political responsibilities, including the chairmanship of his conservative People’s Party (OeVP).

“Today’s decision was not easy for me,” he told reporters, adding that defending himself against corruption allegations had taken a toll on his “passion” for politics.

Kurz stood down as chancellor on October 9 in a stunning turn of events, just days after he was accused in a wide-ranging corruption investigation.

He denies any wrongdoing and stated again on Thursday that he hopes to have the opportunity to show his innocence in court.

He explained, “I am neither a saint nor a criminal; I am a human being with strengths and weaknesses.”

Kurz announced the birth of his son Konstantin on Facebook over the weekend, and stated on Thursday that the delivery had been a “amazing” event, much better than winning two elections.

Kurz’s first coalition with the far-right fell apart in 2019 after one of his allies was embroiled in a corruption investigation, forcing new elections.

Kurz was re-elected as chancellor, this time leading a coalition government with the Greens.

In October, prosecutors ordered raids on the chancellery and the finance ministry as part of an investigation into allegations that Kurz’s inner circle used public funds to pay for polls designed to promote his image.

Prosecutors also believe that tabloid Oesterreich obtained costly public advertisements in exchange for the polls and adoring coverage of Kurz.

Kurz and nine other people, as well as three organizations, are being investigated, according to prosecutors.

Kurz’s close supporter and party colleague Alexander Schallenberg, who was then the foreign minister, took over as leader after he quit in October.

Kurz’s announcement drew support from members of his own party as well as certain opposition figures.

In a phone chat with Kurz, President Alexander Van der Bellen expressed his gratitude for the “excellent and trustful partnership.”

Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler, Kurz’s former deputy, said he had “huge respect” for him. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.