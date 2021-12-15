Kroger reduces unvaccinated workers’ benefits and imposes a health surcharge.

On Tuesday, the nation’s largest supermarket chain fired a salvo at its unvaccinated employees.

Unvaccinated Kroger employees will no longer be entitled for up to two weeks of paid emergency leave if they become ill, and some employees on the company’s health insurance plan will face a $50 monthly premium starting Jan. 1.

The Wall Street Journal was the first to report on the modifications.

The move comes as COVID-19 instances are on the rise, and more firms are implementing strategies to encourage employees to be vaccinated.

Kroger, situated in Cincinnati, will continue to provide paid leave to properly vaccinated employees who have breakthrough cases, as well as a $100 incentive to all fully vaccinated employees.

In a statement to CNBC on Tuesday, a Kroger spokesman said, “As we prepare to navigate the next phase of the pandemic, we are altering policies to encourage healthy behaviors, including vaccination.”