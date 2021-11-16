Kool-Aid is being recalled by Costco in 2021 due to metal and glass fragments in the popular drink.

Kraft Heinz (KHC) has issued a recall for its Kool-Aid drink, which could be tainted with glass or metal particles, according to Costco (COST).

Its Kool-Aid Tropical Punch Mix, which was packaged in 82.5-ounce containers with the item code #95740, is being recalled. The “best if used by” dates for the impacted goods are Aug. 31, 2023, and Sept. 1, 2023.

On the bottom of the container, you’ll find the best before date.

According to Nexstar Media Wire, the foreign element discovered in the Kool-Aid could have been mistakenly added during the manufacturing process. The Kool-Aid should not be consumed and should be returned to Costco for a full refund.

From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST, Kraft Heinz Consumer Relations can be reached at 1-855-713-9237 with any questions about the recall.

Costco shares were trading at $521.95 in premarket hours on Tuesday, up $2.06 or 0.40 percent, while Kraft Heinz shares were trading at $37.63, up 1 cent or 0.03 percent.