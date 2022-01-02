Kohli hopes to lead India to a historic series victory over South Africa.

When India takes on South Africa in the second Test at the Wanderers Stadium on Monday, skipper Virat Kohli has every reason to believe his team can complete a historic Test series victory.

“It’s a field we all enjoy playing on, and we’re looking forward to it,” Kohli said after India defeated South Africa by 113 runs in the first Test at Centurion on Thursday.

Kohli’s belief is backed up by the numbers.

Since their first visit of South Africa in 1992/93, India has yet to lose a Test match at the country’s premier cricket arena, with a record of two wins and three draws.

Despite the Wanderers’ reputation as a top-flight club,