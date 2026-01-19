KNCCI Opens Dubai Office to Safeguard Kenyan Exporters from Billions in Losses

The Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) has launched a strategic office in Dubai to protect Kenyan exporters from billions in annual financial losses. Officially opened on January 15, 2026, the initiative aims to address long-standing vulnerabilities in Kenya’s critical export market, particularly in the fresh produce and livestock sectors.

Combatting Fraud and Non-Payment in Gulf Markets

Kenyan exporters have faced ongoing challenges in Gulf markets, where fraudulent buyers, non-payment, and market exploitation have led to significant losses. According to KNCCI, fresh produce exporters lose approximately 156 containers annually, with goods taken without payment or with fabricated quality complaints. The situation is equally dire in the livestock trade, with 25% to 30% of exports to the UAE and Saudi Arabia remaining unpaid. These issues result in an annual loss of around KSh 6 billion, a critical blow to Kenya’s agricultural economy.

“Exporting should be profitable, not a gamble,” stated KNCCI President Dr. Erick Rutto at the office’s launch. He emphasized the need for a robust protection system to secure payments and uphold contractual obligations, making international trade more reliable for Kenyan exporters.

Protective Measures and Trade Services

The new Dubai office will serve as a hub for trade protection, offering essential services to mitigate risks and ensure secure transactions. These include:

Buyer verification and due diligence to vet potential importers.

Secure payment systems such as escrow and advance payment to protect exporters.

Legal support and dispute resolution through local Emirati lawyers and collaboration with UAE authorities.

Market intelligence and real-time pricing updates to improve competitiveness.

Shared monitoring tools, including blacklists of defaulting buyers, to alert Kenyan exporters of risks in real time.

These measures address critical gaps in risk mitigation, such as information asymmetry and weak enforcement mechanisms, that have left Kenyan exporters vulnerable once their goods left the country. With these safeguards in place, the initiative is expected to improve trade security, stabilize revenue streams, and bolster the confidence of Kenyan farmers and small-medium enterprises (SMEs).

The UAE is one of Kenya’s largest export destinations, with goods valued at approximately USD 401.5 million (KSh 50 billion) in 2023. However, the lack of trade safeguards had led to recurring problems of non-payment, which undermined Kenya’s foreign exchange earnings and agricultural sustainability.

The Dubai office is positioned to help reverse this trend, enabling Kenyan exporters to benefit fully from international markets without bearing disproportionate risk. By reducing exploitation, the KNCCI aims to preserve foreign currency earnings, alleviate pressure on the Kenyan shilling, and strengthen Kenya’s economic footprint in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

This initiative is part of a broader economic diplomacy strategy, complementing Kenya’s Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the UAE and longstanding bilateral trade ties dating back to 1982. By aligning practical protection with policy frameworks, KNCCI is ensuring that Kenyan businesses enjoy enhanced market access alongside enforceable safeguards.