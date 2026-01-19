Kisumu Sets Seven-Day Deadline to Clear Illegal Structures

Kisumu County Government has issued a stern warning to property owners with illegal structures, giving them just seven days to remove unauthorized buildings or face forced demolition. This move is part of a larger plan to revamp the city into a more modern, organized metropolis. However, it has raised concerns among local traders, who fear losing their livelihoods.

The notice targets temporary structures, shanties, and extensions built on road reserves, drainage systems, and public land. It marks the latest phase in Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o’s ambitious city modernization program, which aims to transform Kisumu into a city with the order and aesthetics of Nairobi and Mombasa.

Concerns Over Livelihoods

The demolition order has sparked alarm among small traders, particularly the Juakali artisans and “Mama Mboga” vendors who rely on these informal setups for their businesses. Many of them worry about facing the same fate as during the Africities Summit, when large-scale demolitions left numerous traders displaced. For these individuals, the threat of losing their stalls or workshops is not just an inconvenience but a severe blow to their financial survival, especially with the rising cost of living and school fees.

Sources say the targeted areas for demolition include the edges of the central business district, informal settlements near the bypasses, and structures obstructing newly improved drainage systems. The County argues that the cleanup is crucial for public safety, pointing to potential flooding and the risk of building collapses as pressing concerns. However, many traders view the timing as harsh, given the economic struggles they are already facing.

Governor’s Vision for the Future

Governor Nyong’o, who has previously cited Washington D.C. as his model for city planning, continues to pursue a vision of a well-organized, modern Kisumu. But with the clock ticking on the seven-day ultimatum, the tension between his first-world aspirations and the third-world realities of his constituents is palpable. As bulldozers prepare to roll in, the price of progress in Kisumu is being measured not just in urban renewal but in the displaced dreams of its most vulnerable residents.

Residents are urged to comply with the notice immediately to avoid the cost of forced demolition and legal consequences. While the County holds firm on its stance, the emotional and economic toll on traders is evident, as they brace for an uncertain future amid the ongoing push for modernization.