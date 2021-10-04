Kishida, Japan’s new Prime Minister, has unveiled his cabinet.

Fumio Kishida, Japan’s new prime minister, revealed his cabinet on Monday, mixing familiar faces with newcomers, after parliament elected him to oversee the world’s third-largest economy.

Kishida, a soft-spoken member of a Hiroshima political family, won the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) last week, defeating popular vaccination director Taro Kono.

He comfortably won a vote in parliament on Monday to confirm him as prime minister, thanks to his party’s overwhelming majority.

After the vote, Kishida bowed to his colleagues but did not immediately remark. He had previously stated to reporters that he was ready for the top post.

“I believe it will be a truly new beginning,” he remarked.

“I want to confront the future with a strong will and a clear resolution to take on challenges.”

Kishida is usually seen as a safe pair of hands who has the support of his own LDP faction and is unlikely to deviate greatly from the government’s current policy.

After submitting his resignation on Monday morning, outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared he would not run for the LDP leadership after only one year in office.

Kishida’s new cabinet was announced shortly after the parliament vote, with more than a dozen new faces but holdovers from the Suga government mostly holding the most key positions.

Toshimitsu Motegi, the Foreign Minister, and Nobuo Kishi, the Defense Minister, will both keep their jobs.

Motegi is a Harvard-educated political veteran who has led crucial trade negotiations, whereas Kishi is former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s brother.

Shunichi Suzuki will take over the finance portfolio from his brother-in-law Taro Aso.

Suzuki is a seasoned politician as well as the son of a former prime minister. He has previously held the positions of Olympics Minister and Environment Minister in the government.

Three women are in the government, including Kishida’s former competitor for the presidency, Seiko Noda, who has been nominated minister in charge of tackling Japan’s dropping birthrate.

Women were also nominated to the positions of vaccine minister and digital minister, with several members of the government receiving their first ministerial appointment.

In a note, Junichi Makino, SMBC Nikko Securities’ chief economist, stated, “The Kishida government seeks for balance with attention given to key factions, youthful MPs, and neighboring countries.”

“It’s the kind of cabinet that symbolizes Kishida’s desire to avoid making enemies.”

Those who backed Kishida in the leadership campaign, including competitor Sanae Takaichi, have been rewarded as well.